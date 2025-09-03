Gov’t Mule to channel Aerosmith for this year’s Mule-O-Ween

Admat for Gov’t Mule’s Mule-O-Ween/(courtesy of Gov’t Mule)

Gov’t Mule is going to be celebrating Aerosmith this Halloween.

The band just announced the theme for this year’s Mule-O-Ween, sharing artwork inspired by the Aerosmith logo, along with an Instagram post that drops several references to Aerosmith songs.

“Mule-O-Ween returns!” the band writes. “Get ready for two nights filled with Sweet Emotion and plenty of deep cuts from one of rock & roll’s most iconic catalogs — reimagined, stretched out, and Mule-ified in ways only this band can deliver.”

They add, “If you Dream On about the perfect Halloween soundtrack, this is it.”

Gov’t Mule’s two-night Mule-O-Ween festivities are happening Oct. 31 in Washington, DC, and Nov. 1 in Philadelphia.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now. Gov’t Mule notes, “Tickets won’t last long — don’t be Last Child in line!”

The inspiration for this year’s theme may have come from Gov’t Mule’s current tour, dubbed the Back in the Saddle tour. “Back in the Saddle” is a track on Aerosmith’s fourth studio album, 1976’s Rocks.

The Back in the Saddle tour hits Toronto on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at Mule.net.