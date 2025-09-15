Gracie Abrams’ boyfriend, Paul Mescal, won’t talk about their ‘deeply precious’ relationship

Gracie Abrams attends the ‘The History Of Sound’ red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, May, 2025 (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce has no issue talking about his relationship with Taylor Swift, but Taylor’s friend Gracie Abrams doesn’t have a boyfriend who’s quite as forthcoming.

Gracie is dating Irish actor Paul Mescal, but when asked by Rolling Stone what led to them confirming their relationship on Instagram in July, he says, “I don’t know how to answer that.” Prior to that, Gracie had walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May to support Mescal at the opening of his film The History of Sound.

“I actually do have an answer,” he continues. “But everything to do with that is deeply precious to me,” noting he wanted to protect “those things.”

In December 2024, Gracie said having her relationship put in the spotlight “has nothing to do with me,” adding, “It doesn’t affect me.”

By contrast, British actor Louis Partridge recently said he had no problem being known as “Mr. Olivia Rodrigo,” because he’s dating the “drivers license” star.