Gracie Abrams on her stadium ambitions, lessons from Taylor Swift and more

Heather Hazzan

Gracie Abrams has rocked arenas all over the world, but is a stadium tour in her future? “Hell yeah,” she tells Billboard in a new cover story, but then adds, “I could have never imagined myself admitting to that.”

While on tour with Taylor Swift, Gracie performed in stadiums every night. She tells Billboard, “I think having had the privilege of opening for Taylor in the stadiums that we played, to now have a visual reference and a real sense of what it feels like to be on a stage in that environment … It’s something that I miss and desperately hope to earn over time.”

Gracie also shares that spending time with Taylor on the Eras Tour made her realize that “I really don’t have it that bad in terms of invasion of privacy.” She explains, “One of the things that I’ve felt lucky to observe is how extreme it can be [for her]. It helps right-size my own s***.”

One way she does that, Gracie says, is ignoring the comments. “I’m just going to mind my own business, really. I feel like any time I’ve slipped into paying too much attention to that, I’m less present in my life, I’m less available for people I know and love,” she says.

“It’s not good for me as a person, it’s not good for the art that I want to make. It’s boring as hell.”

For now, Gracie is focusing on her arena tour, which returns to North America in July, and creating new music.

“I think the best use of me as a human being on this planet, at least right now, is trying to use my writing or storytelling to make as many people as possible feel connected to themselves and to this community,” she says.