AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Gracie Abrams still sick, cancels two more shows

todayMarch 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Gracie Abrams canceled her Feb. 28 show in Brussels, Belgium, due to illness, and now she’s had to scrap her shows scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in England for the same reason.

Gracie was supposed to perform March 3 in Nottingham and March 4 in Leeds. But in a note posted to her Instagram Story, Gracie wrote, “I hate that I have to write this again so soon. Unfortunately, I am really still struggling with this illness and have been advised that I cannot perform these next two nights.”

“I can’t tell you how much this breaks my heart,” she continued. “This tour is something I’ve been dreaming of since the album came out, and the shows we’ve played so far have meant more to me than I can tell you.”

Adding that her team would be in touch with ticketholders as soon as they had “concrete details,” Abrams concluded, “Please know I’d give anything to be able to be with you … I’m sending all my love and my deepest regrets.”

Gracie’s next scheduled show is March 6 in London. The European leg of her The Secret of Us tour is set to wrap March 12 in Glasgow, Scotland; she’ll then head to New Zealand and Australia. She returns to North America in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%