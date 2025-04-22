AD
Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Benson Boone win Webby Awards

todayApril 22, 2025

Gracie Abrams, Lady Gaga, Benson Boone, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are among the stars of the media honored at the 29th Annual Webby Awards.

Gracie’s The Secret of Us (Short Film), part of Vevo’s Extended Play series, won the People’s Voice Award for music, general video & film. Lady Gaga’s new website won for entertainment, general desktop & mobile sites. Benson’s social media accounts won for music & performance, social video short form.

The “For a Fortnight Challenge,” which promoted Taylor’s single with Post Malone, won best community engagement, PR campaigns. It invited fans to create 14 clips of 14 moments in their lives — because a fortnight  equals 14 days — in one YouTube Short, using “Fortnight” as the soundtrack.

Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce won the People’s Voice Award for best video series, features, for New Heights, his podcast with his brother Jason.

A video Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo did for Variety, explaining the viral “holding space” interview moment that happened during the Wicked press tour, won for variety & reality, general video & film.

Other winners included Mariah Carey‘s It’s Time!!!, a partnership she did around the holidays with KAY Jewelers. That won in the category of celebrity/fan, general social. Selena Gomez‘s Rare Beauty company won for fashion & beauty, general social.

A Spotify interview Jelly Roll did to promote his current album Beautifully Broken, called Countdown to Beautifully Broken: Jelly Roll in Conversation w/ mgk, won for interview or talk show, branded entertainment. And Kendrick Lamar’s video for “Not Like Us” won the music video, creator excellence award.

The awards will be handed out May 12 at a ceremony in New York City hosted by Ilana Glazer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

