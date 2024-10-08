AD
Rev Rock Report

Graham Nash announces 2025 tour dates

todayOctober 8, 2024

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Graham Nash has set his first shows for 2025.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced dates for the spring leg of his More Evenings of Songs And Stories tour. The leg kicks off with a two-night stand, March 29 and March 30, in Easton, Maryland, and wraps with a two-night stand in San Francisco, April 22 and April 23.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday.

Nash is currently on the fall leg of the tour. He plays Quebec City in Canada on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at grahamnash.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

