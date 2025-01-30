Graham Nash confirms FireAid reunion with former bandmate Stephen Stills

Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When it was announced that both Graham Nash and Stephen Stills would be playing FireAid there was hope that the former Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmates would be reuniting for a performance. Well, Nash has seemingly confirmed that it’s happening.

Nash posted a photo with Stephen on Instagram taken during rehearsals for the charity event and revealed that they will be performing together.

“How fortunate to get to spend some time with my great friend Stephen again last night during rehearsals for @fireaidla,” he shared. “Tonight we’ll be sharing a stage together again. All for a really good cause.”

FireAid is taking place Thursday in Inglewood, California, at two separate venues: the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome. Nash and Stills are playing the Kia Forum, along with John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, The Black Crowes, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers and others.

The event will be broadcast and streamed live on Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, Disney+, Hulu, Facebook, Instagram, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, NBC News Now, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube, among other platforms. It will also be shown in select AMC Theatres locations.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to LA wildfire relief.