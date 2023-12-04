AD
Rev Rock Report

Graham Nash hopes for a “Better Life” in new Pass It On video

todayDecember 4, 2023

Harry Herd/Redferns

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash is featured in a new video for the nonprofit Pass It On, which uses uplifting videos to inspire people to act with kindness, respect and generosity.

The latest video from the group features Nash’s tune “A Better Life” from his May release, Now.

“In a way, ‘Better Life’ is kind of an extension of my song ‘Teach Your Children,’” Nash says in the video, referring to the song made famous by his band, Crosby, Stills & Nash. “Even though they may be only 25% of our population, children are 100% of our future and we have to realize that. We have to take care of our kids.” 

He adds, “Life is full of actions, you can think and you can talk all you want, do something. And even at 81 you can still rock. … Let’s make this world a better place.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

