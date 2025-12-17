Grahame Lesh announces concerts celebrating his late father, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh

Phil Lesh performs as Phil Lesh & Friends during the Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park on July 22, 2023 in Patchogue, New York. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The life and career of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh will once again be celebrated with a series of concerts at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

Phil’s son Grahame Lesh has announced dates for Unbroken Chain: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Phil Lesh. The shows will take place March 12-15, on what would have been Phil’s 86th birthday weekend.

Phil celebrated several birthdays onstage at the Capitol Theatre, including his 84th birthday in March 2024. He passed away that October. Grahame held the first Unbroken Chain shows in March 2025.

“We had a beautiful, emotional celebration at the Cap last March, which established such a beautiful new tradition at a place that has become like a 2nd home for my dad and my family in the past 13 years or so,” Grahame wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful to all of these beautiful musicians on these lineups – my dad’s friends (& Friends!), bandmates, collaborators, and this year some wonderful musicians who never got to play with my dad but are an integral part of keeping this music moving forward.”

This year’s lineup includes Dead & Company’s Oteil Burbridge, North Mississippi Allstars‘ Luther Dickinson, guitarist Daniel Donato and Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Proceeds from the shows will benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Last year’s concerts raised over $250,000 for charity.