AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Grammy nomination results in streaming bump for The Beatles’ ‘Now and Then’

todayNovember 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/Ume

The Beatles’ recent Grammy nomination for their single “Now and Then” has prompted more people to check out the tune.

The song earned a Record of the Year nod Nov. 8, and Billboard reports that since then streams of the song jumped 42%, from 83,000 streams the days prior to the nod to 118,000 streams in the days after.

Released in November 2023, “Now and Then” features vocals John Lennon recorded on a demo in the late ’70s, along with new contributions from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and guitar parts George Harrison recorded in the ’90s during the sessions for The Beatles’ Anthology series.

The song may have a tough time nabbing a Grammy in that category, though. It’s up against hits from BeyoncéTaylor SwiftSabrina CarpenterCharli XCXBillie EilishChappell Roan and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards air Feb. 2 on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%