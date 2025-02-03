Grammys 2025: A little bit country, a whole lot rock ‘n’ roll + Beyoncé’s night to shine

JC Olivera/WireImage

Beyoncé may have been absent from November’s CMA Awards, but Sunday night’s Grammys proved to be the chance for her country work to shine.

Cowboy Carter clinched the trophy for best country album — the genre’s only award presented during the televised part of the show — as well as best duo/group performance for “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus, beating out Brothers Osborne and Dan+Shay. Beyoncé’s country record also took home the night’s top honor: the all-genre album of the year Grammy.

Seven-time Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves added one more to her collection for best country song for “The Architect,” besting huge hits like Jelly Roll‘s “I Am Not Okay,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen‘s “I Had Some Help” and Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” The best new artist nominee scored a coveted performance slot for his crossover smash, though ultimately lost to Chappell Roan.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an awards show without an honor for Chris Stapleton, who kept his hot streak going with a best country solo performance win for “It Takes a Woman.”

Elsewhere in the show, country artists and country songs were scarce, save for Brad Paisley playing guitar in the LA-themed show open, and Lainey Wilson performing the Ray Charles hit “Let the Good Times Roll” in the Quincy Jones tribute.