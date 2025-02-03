Grammys 2025: Beyoncé wins album of the year for ‘Cowboy Carter,’ Sabrina Carpenter wins first Grammys

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The biggest night in music took place on Sunday, as the 2025 Grammy Awards were hosted for the fifth time by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in LA.

Beyoncé won the top award of the evening, taking home the album of the year prize for Cowboy Carter. Firefighters from the LA Fire Department presented her the award after they received a standing ovation.

While Taylor Swift walked away from the night empty-handed, she wore a red dress and sparkling leg chain that included a “T” charm, presumably a nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce, to present the award for best country album. It’s an honor she won 15 years ago. This year, Taylor presented it to Beyoncé, who won for Cowboy Carter, making her the first Black woman to win in that category.

Sabrina Carpenter gave a glamorous performance of her nominated songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” before she won the Grammy for best pop vocal album for Short n’ Sweet. Before the ceremony began, she won her first-ever Grammys for best pop solo performance and best remix recording.

After Sabrina’s performance, the rest of the nominees in the best new artist category, including Benson Boone, Teddy Swims and Shaboozey, performed back-to-back in a medley celebrating their work from the past year.

As for other performances, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars sang a cover of “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas & the Papas in a tribute to those affected by the recent devastating wildfires in the LA area. Later in the night, the pair won best pop duo/group recording for their single “Die with a Smile.”

In her acceptance speech, Lady Gaga shared her support for the queer and trans community. “I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love,” she said.

And The Weeknd, after years of boycotting the awards ceremony, took to the stage to sing “Cry for Me” and “Timeless” from his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Playboi Carti appeared onstage to sing with him.