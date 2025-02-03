Grammys 2025: Beyoncé wins Grammy for best country album

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Beyoncé, the most decorated Grammy artist in history, has won the 2025 Grammy for best country album for her 2024 smash record, Cowboy Carter. Taylor Swift, nominated for six Grammys this year, presented her with the award.

“I was not expecting this,” Beyoncé exclaimed before continuing with her speech. “I want to thank God that I’m still able to do what I love after so many years. I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted album. We worked so hard on it.”

The singer, who has been nominated for 99 Grammys and won more than 30, was shut out of nominations at the 2024 CMA Awards, also added, “I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent.”

Before presenting the trophy to Beyoncé, Swift recalled her own experience winning best country album in 2008 for Fearless.

Earlier in the evening, Beyoncé won best country duo/group performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on “II Most Wanted.”