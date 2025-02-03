AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Grammys 2025: Beyoncé wins Grammy for best country album

todayFebruary 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Beyoncé, the most decorated Grammy artist in history, has won the 2025 Grammy for best country album for her 2024 smash record, Cowboy Carter. Taylor Swift, nominated for six Grammys this year, presented her with the award.

“I was not expecting this,” Beyoncé exclaimed before continuing with her speech. “I want to thank God that I’m still able to do what I love after so many years. I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted album. We worked so hard on it.”

The singer, who has been nominated for 99 Grammys and won more than 30, was shut out of nominations at the 2024 CMA Awards, also added, “I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent.”

Before presenting the trophy to Beyoncé, Swift recalled her own experience winning best country album in 2008 for Fearless

Earlier in the evening, Beyoncé won best country duo/group performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on “II Most Wanted.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%