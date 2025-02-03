Grammys 2025: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, St. Vincent & Gojira win in rock categories

Sean Ono Lennon, St. Vincent’s Annie Clark; Stewart Cook/CBS, Francis Specker/CBS

The Grammys for the rock categories were announced during the preshow premiere ceremony Sunday and maybe had viewers questioning what year it was.

The Beatles‘ “Now and Then,” referred to as the Fab Four’s final song, won best rock performance. Sean Ono Lennon, who also won the Grammy for best boxed or special limited edition package for his work on the reissue of his late father John Lennon‘s Mind Games album, accepted the prize.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones won best rock album for Hackney Diamonds.

The other rock categories were won by more modern artists. St. Vincent‘s “Broken Man” won best rock song, while her track “Flea” earned best alternative music performance. Both tracks appear on her record All Born Screaming, which won best alternative music album. During her acceptance speech for best rock song, Annie Clark thanked her wife and daughter.

Additionally, Gojira‘s 2024 Olympic opening ceremony performance of “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” alongside opera singer Marina Viotti and composer Victor Le Masne won best metal performance.

Outside of the rock categories, Tame Impala and Justice‘s collaborative single “Neverender” won best dance/electronic recording.

The main 2025 Grammys show begins Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.