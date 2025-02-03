Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah celebrates the resilience of Los Angeles during opening

Phil McCarten/CBS

The 67th annual Grammy Awards opened Sunday with a salute to Los Angeles, with host Trevor Noah talking about the devastation of the California wildfires and the heroic efforts of the firefighters who have now contained them. He also talked about the resilience of the city.

“Neighbors who had never spoken before are helping each other. Community centers are overflowing with donations. Families are welcoming strangers into their homes so they, too, have a place to sleep,” he said. “You know, it’s often said that in the darkest of times the best of humanity shines through, and the people of Los Angeles right now are a perfect example of that.”

“So tonight, we decided we are not just going to be celebrating your favorite music,” he added. “We are also supporting the city that brought us so much about music.”

And that celebration started with the opening number, which featured the band Dawes, whose members lost their homes and instruments in the fires, joined by an all-star lineup for a performance of Randy Newman‘s 1983 classic “I Love L.A.”

Those all-stars were John Legend, Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and St. Vincent.