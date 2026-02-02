Grammys 2026: Lady Gaga wins best pop vocal album, Billie Eilish’s ‘Wildflower’ wins song of the year

Lady Gaga receives the award for best pop vocal album at The 68th annual Grammy Awards. (Stewart Cook/CBS)

The biggest night in music took place on Sunday, as the 2026 Grammy Awards were hosted for the sixth time by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. This is the last year CBS will air the awards ceremony, as it moves to ABC in 2027.

The Recording Academy spread the love this year, with awards going to many different artists during the ceremony. Lady Gaga won best pop vocal album for Mayhem, while Billie Eilish won song of the year for her track “Wildflower” from the album Hit Me Hard and Soft. She took to the stage with her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, where she said in her acceptance speech, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

As for performances, Bruno Mars started off the evening with a high-energy performance of his nominated hit song “APT.” with ROSÉ. Later on in the show, he also performed his new smash hit “I Just Might.”

Despite going home empty-handed, Sabrina Carpenter gave an entertaining performance of her nominated song “Manchild.” Dressed as a pilot, she performed on a set that resembled an airport, with a full-size plane and all. She arrived to the stage on a moving luggage carousel and even took to an airport intercom midway through the song, telling the audience, “Hey Grammys, how ya doing? It’s your captain, Sabrina, speaking. If you came here tonight for a little validation, stand up and I want you to put your hands together!”

Olivia Dean lit up the stage to sing her hit “Man I Need” from The Art of Loving, before she won the award for best new artist. All of the other best new artist nominees also gave performances, including KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young.