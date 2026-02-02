AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Grammys 2026: The winners

todayFebruary 2, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Artwork for the 2026 Grammy Awards (CBS)

The 68th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, Feb. 1.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on ABC.

Here are the winners in the major categories announced during the broadcast:

Album of the year
Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Song of the year
“Wildflower,” Billie Eilish

Record of the year
“Luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Best new artist
Olivia Dean

Best rap album
GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Best música urbana album
Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Best contemporary country album
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Best pop vocal album
Mayhem, Lady Gaga

Best pop solo performance
“Messy,” Lola Young

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Pharrell Williams

See the rest of the winners here.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%