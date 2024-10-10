AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Grandpa is a Rolling Stone: Mick Jagger’s daughter Georgia gives birth to first child

todayOctober 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/ Craig Sjodin

Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger is a grandfather again. 

The rocker’s daughter Georgia May Jagger announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, skateboarder Cambryan Sedlick, welcomed son Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick on Sept. 30.

Georgia shared a collage of pictures of the family, including one with mom Jerry Hall.

“We are so in Love and happy and can’t stop staring at him,” she writes. “Thanks @cambryans for being so incredible through everything and taking such good care of us.”

Georgia is one of Mick’s four children with Hall. He has a total of eight kids with five different women. His youngest, son Deveraux, with current girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, is 8. His daughter Karis, who he had with former girlfriend Marsha Hunt, is already a mom, as is daughter Jade, whose mother is Jagger’s former wife, Bianca.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%