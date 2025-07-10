AD
Grateful Dead announces ‘Dave’s Picks Vol. 55’, featuring 1990 Paris concert

todayJuly 10, 2025

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Grateful Dead has announced details of the next release in their Dave’s Picks bootleg series.

Dave’s Picks Vol. 55 will feature the complete and unreleased show from Oct. 28, 1990, at Le Zénith in Paris, France.

The concert had the band playing with two new keyboardists, Vince Welnick and Bruce Hornsby, who were filling the spot left by Brent Mydland, who died in July 1990. 

The Paris concert, the second of a two-night stand at the venue, features performances of such classic Dead tracks as “Touch of Grey,” “Uncle John’s Band” and “Sugar Magnolia,” as well as covers of two Bob Dylan classics, “Maggie’s Farm” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.”

Only 25,000 numbered copies of Dave’s Picks Vol. 55 are up for grabs and are available for preorder now, with shipping starting on July 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

