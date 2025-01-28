Grateful Dead memorabilia part of MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Bobby Weir D’Angelico guitar amp pedalboard/courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

The upcoming MusiCares Charity Relief Auction is set to feature a whole host of items from this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year, the Grateful Dead.

Among the Dead-related items available are Jerry Garcia’s ivory two-piece suit, worn on the cover of The Dead’s 1980 album Go To Heaven; a Bobby Weir-owned, -played and -autographed D’Angelico Deluxe Bobby Weir 3 semi-hollowbody electric guitar; signed Mickey Hart art on various canvases, including drumheads and symbols; and Bill Kreutzmann’s owned and used Yamaha Alex Acuña 10-inch timbale.

Plus there will be rare test pressings of several reissued Dead albums, each signed by Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux.

The MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, put on by Julien’s Auctions, is happening Sunday live at the Recording Academy in Santa Monica, California, and online at juliansauctions.com.

Proceeds will benefit The MusiCares Foundation, which, according to a press release, “raises essential funds that help music professionals recover from crises, including the unprecedented challenges posed by the recent wildfires in Greater Los Angeles.”

The members of the Grateful Dead will be honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday. The gala, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will feature performances by such artists as Mick Fleetwood, Stewart Copeland, Sammy Hagar and Dave Matthews, as well as Dead & Company, which includes Weir, Hart and Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.