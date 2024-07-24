Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart explores music, sports in new film ‘Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience’

Courtesy of ESPN

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart is exploring the connection between the worlds of music and sports in the new ESPN film Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience. The film will have him talking to legends from the world of sports and using those conversations to create an original score.

“Rhythm is the heartbeat of life, and it’s everywhere — in the music we create and the sports we love,” Mickey shares. “When I set out to make Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience, my goal was to explore this universal pulse and celebrate how music and sports are deeply intertwined.”

He adds, “Through the voices and stories of some of the greatest athletes, we uncover the profound connection that rhythm brings to their performance and passion. This film is a journey into that shared human experience, a testament to the power of rhythm in uniting us all.”

In Rhythm Masters, Hart talks to such athletes as Joe Montana, Marshawn Lynch, Laila Ali, Phil Jackson and others, including the late basketball legend Bill Walton, a huge Dead fan, who passed away on May 27. Hart dedicates the film to him, noting Walton’s “own rhythmic journey in sports and life has been a true inspiration.”

Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience will debut Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.