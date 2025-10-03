AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day announces 25th anniversary ﻿’Warning’﻿ reissue

todayOctober 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
‘Warning’ album artwork. (Reprise Records)

As previously teased, Green Day has announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their 2000 album, Warning.

The expanded set is due out Nov. 14 as five-LP vinyl and four-CD packages, as well as digitally. The track list includes the original album remastered, along with various demos, rarities and alternate mixes, plus a live recording from a 2001 show in Tokyo.

You can listen to the demo of a song called “Castaway” now.

Warning was first released Oct. 3, 2000, 25 years ago Friday. Although initially considered a commercial disappointment — it was the first Green Day album to not get certified at least Platinum by the RIAA since their Diamond breakout album Dookie was released in 1994 — Warning has since undergone a critical reevaluation, and spawned one of the band’s most played live songs in “Minority.”

Whatever commercial failings ﻿Warning ﻿might have had at the time, Green Day reestablished themselves as one of rock’s biggest bands with their follow-up album, 2004’s seminal ﻿American Idiot﻿.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%