Green Day announces 25th anniversary ﻿’Warning’﻿ reissue

‘Warning’ album artwork. (Reprise Records)

As previously teased, Green Day has announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their 2000 album, Warning.

The expanded set is due out Nov. 14 as five-LP vinyl and four-CD packages, as well as digitally. The track list includes the original album remastered, along with various demos, rarities and alternate mixes, plus a live recording from a 2001 show in Tokyo.

You can listen to the demo of a song called “Castaway” now.

Warning was first released Oct. 3, 2000, 25 years ago Friday. Although initially considered a commercial disappointment — it was the first Green Day album to not get certified at least Platinum by the RIAA since their Diamond breakout album Dookie was released in 1994 — Warning has since undergone a critical reevaluation, and spawned one of the band’s most played live songs in “Minority.”

Whatever commercial failings ﻿Warning ﻿might have had at the time, Green Day reestablished themselves as one of rock’s biggest bands with their follow-up album, 2004’s seminal ﻿American Idiot﻿.