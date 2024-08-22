AD
Green Day announces coffee collaboration with 7-Eleven

todayAugust 22, 2024

ABC/Paula Lobo

Green Day has brewed up another coffee collaboration.

After announcing an American Idiot-themed Keurig kit, the punk outfit is teaming up with 7-Eleven to offer an exclusive blend of the band’s Punk Bunny Coffee brand.

The beverage celebrates what 7-Eleven exec Dennis Phelps says is the “60th anniversary of 7-Eleven as the first national retailer to offer freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups, making us the OG To-Go coffee destination.”

“What better way to celebrate than by teaming up with Punk Bunny to bring new and exclusive coffee options to our customers and offering a one-of-a-kind coffee experience?” Phelps adds.

The Green Day Anniversary Blend will be available at 7-Eleven locations, and in Speedway and Stripes stores, starting Aug. 28. A special launch event will be held at the 7-Eleven at 800 6th Ave. in New York City on Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. ET. The first 50 people in line will win free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days and a “semi-permanent” Punk Bunny-themed tattoo.

Green Day, meanwhile, is celebrating their own anniversaries on their current U.S. tour, during which they’re playing ﻿Dookie ﻿and ﻿American Idiot﻿ in honor of the albums turning 30 and 20, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

