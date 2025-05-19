AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day announces South American tour dates

todayMay 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Green Day has announced a tour of South America.

The “American Idiot” rockers will play shows in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay in August and September.

“South America, you’ve been oh so patient now we’re here to make those dreams come true,” Green Day says. “We’re making our way down to you this August + September for what are going to be some truly epic shows!!”

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GreenDay.com.

Green Day will be supporting their latest album, 2024’s ﻿Saviors﻿, on the tour. A deluxe edition of the record drops on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%