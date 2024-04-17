AD
Rev Rock Report

Green Day announces surprise LA underplay concert

todayApril 17, 2024

Image Group LA/ABC

Green Day has added a last-minute concert in Los Angeles.

The “American Idiot” outfit will play the 780-capacity Echoplex on Thursday, April 18. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 17, at noon PT.

Green Day has played a number of surprise, intimate shows as part of their Hella Tiny underplay series, which has also included performances in Las Vegas, New York City and Paris.

Green Day will be headlining much larger venues on their upcoming world stadium tour, which launches in the U.S. in July. They’ll be supporting their latest album, ﻿Saviors﻿, and will also be playing their 1994 and 2004 albums ﻿Dookie ﻿and ﻿American Idiot﻿ in full in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

