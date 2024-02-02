AD
Rev Rock Report

Green Day earns career-best vinyl sales week with ﻿’Saviors’

todayFebruary 2, 2024

Green Day earned a new personal-best sales feat with their latest album, Saviors.

According to Billboard, the 14th studio effort from the “American Idiot” outfit sold 18,000 copies on vinyl during its first week out. That’s the highest U.S. vinyl sales week Green Day has ever had in their career.

As previously reported, Saviors debuted in all of its formats at #4 on the Billboard 200. It marks Green Day’s 12th top-10 release.

Green Day will launch a U.S. tour in support of ﻿Saviors﻿ in July. During the run, they’ll be playing their albums ﻿Dookie ﻿and ﻿American Idiot﻿ in full in celebration of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

