AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen among nominees for 2025 Pollstar Awards

todayNovember 8, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

The Grammys weren’t the only awards show to announce its nominees Friday. The concert trade publication Pollstar has also revealed its nominees for the 2025 Pollstar Awards.

Up for the Rock Tour of the Year prize are Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Green Day, blink-182, Metallica and Coldplay

Coldplay is also nominated for the all-genre Major Tour of the Year prize, along with Noah Kahan.

Other nominees include Paramore and The Smashing Pumpkins for Support/Special Guest of the Year for opening for Taylor Swift and Green Day, respectively, Billie Eilish for Pop Tour of the Year, and Sleep Token for New Headliner of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Residency of the Year category includes U2Dead & Company and Eagles‘ runs at the Las Vegas Sphere, and Billy Joel‘s residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which concluded in July after 10 years.

The 2025 Pollstar Awards will take place Feb. 19.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%