Green Day headlining 2025 Lollapalooza India

todaySeptember 10, 2024

ABC/Paula Lobo

Green Day is headlining the 2025 edition of Lollapalooza India, held March 8-9 in Mumbai.

The festival will mark the “American Idiot” trio’s debut performance in India. The bill also includes Glass Animals, Nothing but Thieves and headliners Shawn Mendes and Louis Tomlinson.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LollaIndia.com.

The inaugural Lollapalooza India was held in 2023, making it the latest international version of the festival. Lollapaloozas have also been held in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Germany, Sweden and France.

The U.S. Lolla takes place in Chicago’s Grant Park after beginning as a touring festival in the ’90s. The 2024 festival took place in August and featured headliners including blink-182, The Killers and Hozier. The 2025 dates and lineup have yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

