Green Day launches US tour Monday, playing ‘﻿Dookie’ ﻿& ﻿’American Idiot’﻿ in full

todayJuly 29, 2024

ABC/Paula Lobo

The American dream may be killing Green Day, but their U.S. tour is just beginning.

The punk trio will launch the North American leg of their worldwide tour Monday in Washington, D.C., during which they’ll be supporting their new album, Saviors, which dropped in January. They’ll also be celebrating the 30th and 20th anniversaries of their respective albums Dookie and American Idiot by playing both of them in full each night.

Artists also on the bill include The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

Green Day previewed the tour Friday with a performance on ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series from New York City’s Central Park. They played the Dookie classic “Basket Case” and the Saviors single “Dilemma.”

For a full list of dates and ticket info, visit GreenDay.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

