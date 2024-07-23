AD
Rev Rock Report

Green Day premieres “Corvette Summer” video, starring Mark Hamill

todayJuly 23, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

Green Day has premiered the video for “Corvette Summer,” a track off the band’s new album, Saviors.

As previously reported, the clip features Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, who starred in a 1978 movie also called Corvette Summer, as well as comedian Hannibal Buress.

“The song was named after one of our favorite cult classic movies, so it only made sense to pay homage to it with the music video,” Green Day says. “We even took things one step further and got Mark Hamill (who starred in the original) to star in our remake alongside us, Hannibal Buress, and some others.”

The bands adds, “We blew the entire budget on them so we had to get creative with cardboard boxes, some duct tape and matchbox cars we found in [drummer] Tré [Cool‘s] basement.”

You can watch the “Corvette Summer” video streaming now on YouTube.

Green Day will launch a U.S. tour in support of Saviors, while also celebrating the respective 30th and 20th anniversaries of their albums Dookie and American Idiot, on July 29 in Washington, D.C. You can also catch them perform on the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series on Friday.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

