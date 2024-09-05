AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day removed from the stage at Detroit show due to drone

todaySeptember 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Green Day was briefly removed from the stage during their show Wednesday at Comerica Park Stadium in Detroit due to a drone flying over the venue.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells the Detroit Free Press, “There was an individual that flew a drone into Comerica Park, and because of that, Green Day was taken off the stage.”

“DPD did locate the individual,” the statement continued. “He is being detained pending further investigation.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, the show was paused for about 10 minutes before Green Day returned to the stage and resumed their set. 

In a social media post Wednesday night, Green Day apologized for the delay, adding, “Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with  a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding.”

Green Day has been touring stadiums across the U.S. while supporting their new album, ﻿Saviors﻿, while also playing ﻿Dookie ﻿and ﻿American Idiot﻿ in full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%