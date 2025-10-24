AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day shares live ‘Blood, Sex and Booze’ track off ‘﻿Warning’ ﻿reissue

todayOctober 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
‘Warning’ reissue artwork. (Reprise Records)

Green Day has shared a live recording of their song “Blood, Sex and Booze,” featured on the band’s upcoming 25th anniversary Warning reissue.

The performance was captured during Green Day’s performance in Tokyo in March 2001.

The Warning reissue, due out Nov. 14, includes a 21-track recording of the Tokyo show, along with the original album remastered and a collection of rarities, demos and B-sides.

﻿Warning ﻿was first released on Oct. 3, 2000, and spawned one of Green Day’s most-played live songs in the single “Minority.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%