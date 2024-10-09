AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day songs reimagined on floppy disks, answering machines & more on ﻿’Dookie Demastered’

todayOctober 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

After sharing a mysterious teaser video featuring an answering machine and floppy disk, Green Day has announced Dookie Demastered, a collection of reworked versions of songs off the band’s hit 1994 album recorded on “obscure, obsolete, and otherwise inconvenient limited-edition formats.”

Such formats include the aforementioned answering machine and floppy disk, as well as an original Nintendo Game Boy, a 8-track, a toothbrush and a Teddy Ruxpin. If you ever wanted to hear “Basket Case” through a Big Mouth Billy Bass, now’s your chance.

“The listening experience is unparalleled, sacrificing not only sonic quality, but also convenience, and occasionally entire verses,” a press release reads. “It’s Dookie, the way it was never meant to be heard.”

You can hear each track now via DookieDemastered.com. You can also enter into a drawing to purchase one of the actual physical formats, which are available in limited quantities.

Dookie Demastered was created in collaboration with the company Brain, which previously released the Fall Out Boy Crynyl — a vinyl edition of their So Much (for) Stardust album pressed with real tears cried by the band members.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%