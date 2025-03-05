AD
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong joins ownership group for minor league Oakland Ballers baseball team

todayMarch 5, 2025

Billie Joe Armstrong is going from “American Idiot” to America’s pastime. 

The Green Day frontman has joined the ownership group for the Oakland Ballers baseball team, which plays in the minor Pioneer League. The Ballers, or B’s, as they’re often called, played their inaugural season in 2024 after the Oakland A’s MLB team announced their relocation.

“Sports in the Bay Area have been transforming over the last couple of years,” Armstrong says in a statement. “We’ve had some emotional goodbyes to teams we grew up with, but recently there has been a major shift.”

“The Oakland Ballers and the Oakland Roots & Soul [soccer teams] represent everything I love and grew up on in the Bay Area,” he continues. “The welcoming atmosphere, DIY attitude and the people behind it make me proud to be an investor and support the next generation of teams kids in the bay will be proud of.”

Armstrong previously protested the plans to relocate the A’s from Oakland, where he was born, and took part in the calls for owner John Fisher to sell the team instead of move it. Despite his and the Oakland faithful’s efforts, the A’s relocated to West Sacramento, California, where they’ll play until moving to their new permanent home, Las Vegas, in 2028.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

