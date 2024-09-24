AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong stars in new campaign for Marshall headphones

todaySeptember 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong appears in the new campaign for Marshall’s new Monitor III A.N.C. headphones.

Armstrong is seen in the clip wearing the headphones while walking down the street, oblivious to the strange things happening around him, including a falling street lamp, a dog driving a car and money flying out of an ATM.

“The world, well, it’s sort of chaos,” he says in a voice-over. “It’s easy to get lost in the midst of all that. But things have a way of falling into place.”

It ends with him playing his guitar surrounded by fans, before adding, “But hey – what do I know?”

Marshall’s Monitor III A.N.C. headphones feature 70 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation, or 100 hours without, and come with Soundstage spatial audio technology for a more immersive listening experience. 

“If you know anything about me then you know that for me, the music never turns off,” Armstrong shares. “Marshall is and has always been one of my loudest co-pilots along the way – from the stage to now, the street.”

More info on the headphones can be found at Marshall.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%