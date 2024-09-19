AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day’s ‘﻿Dookie’﻿ certified double Diamond

todaySeptember 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Reprise Records

Green Day‘s Dookie has been certified double Diamond by the RIAA.

The punk trio’s 1994 breakout record is only the 13th album to pass the 20 million units mark in the U.S.

“Thank you to everyone who has loved this album as much as we have over the past 30 years and to all of you who have made it possible to live out our dreams,” Green Day says.

Dookie spawned the singles “Basket Case,” “Longview,” “Welcome to Paradise” and “When I Come Around.” In April, the Library of Congress announced it was inducting Dookie into the National Recording Registry.

Green Day has been playing Dookie in full in honor of its 30th anniversary on their ongoing U.S. stadium tour. They’re also performing 2004’s American Idiot in its entirety to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%