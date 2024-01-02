AD
Green Day’s ‘NYRE’﻿ performance calls out “MAGA agenda”

todayJanuary 2, 2024

Background
Disney/Chris Willard

Green Day began 2024 with a political statement.

During the punk trio’s performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong slightly changed the lyrics of their song “American Idiot.” He replaced the line “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” referring to supporters of former President Donald Trump.

That Green Day took a swipe at Trump shouldn’t be too much of a surprise — among their many vocal oppositions to him included making a T-shirt out of his mugshot, which was taken after his indictment over charges of election interference in Georgia. The original “American Idiot” was written in protest of the George W. Bush administration.

The NYRE performance kicked off what is shaping up to be an eventful year for Green Day, which includes a world tour in support of their upcoming album ﻿Saviors﻿, due out January 19.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

