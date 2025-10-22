Greetings From Hollywood Boulevard: Jonas Brothers to put hands, feet in cement at Chinese Theatre

Jonas Brothers (Anthony Mandler)

Jonas Brothers already have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but now they’ll be leaving behind more than just their names on Hollywood Boulevard.

The brothers will commemorate their 20th anniversary on Dec. 3 with a handprint and footprint ceremony outside the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas will all put their hands and feet in cement in front of the theater, where stars have been leaving their mark since 1927.

By Dec. 3 the JoBros will be heading into the home stretch of their Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which is set to wrap Dec. 22 in Brooklyn, New York. The ceremony will come a few weeks after the premiere of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which begins streaming on Disney+ Nov. 14.