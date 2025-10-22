AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Greetings From Hollywood Boulevard: Jonas Brothers to put hands, feet in cement at Chinese Theatre

todayOctober 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jonas Brothers (Anthony Mandler)

Jonas Brothers already have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but now they’ll be leaving behind more than just their names on Hollywood Boulevard.

The brothers will commemorate their 20th anniversary on Dec. 3 with a handprint and footprint ceremony outside the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas will all put their hands and feet in cement in front of the theater, where stars have been leaving their mark since 1927.

By Dec. 3 the JoBros will be heading into the home stretch of their Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which is set to wrap Dec. 22 in Brooklyn, New York. The ceremony will come a few weeks after the premiere of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which begins streaming on Disney+ Nov. 14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%