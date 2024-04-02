AD
Entertainment News

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for 21st season

todayApril 2, 2024

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Good news for the millions of Grey’s Anatomy fans out there: The longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history has been renewed by ABC for a 21st season.

The Shonda Rhimes-created show, also the longest-running primetime series in the network’s history, will now run through the 2024-2025 season.

In a statement, Rhimes said, “The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. [Showrunner and executive producer] Meg Marinis‘ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

Grey’s airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and streams next day on Hulu, where the full catalog of past episodes can be binged.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

