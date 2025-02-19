Guitar autographed by Neil Young & Crazy Horse part of Gibson Gives charity auction

Douglas Mason/WireImage

A guitar signed by Neil Young and the members of Crazy Horse is up for grabs as part of Gibson Gives’ upcoming benefit auction.

The auction is being handled by Julien’s Auctions and features over 20 guitars, including a 2022 Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul in ebony finish, signed by Young and the most recent Crazy Horse lineup of Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot and Micah Nelson. The guitar is estimated to sell for between $2,000 and $4,000.

The auction also includes a 2021 Gibson Custom Shop Mod Shop Les Paul electric guitar signed by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, as well as autographed guitars from Melissa Etheridge, Falling in Reverse, Halestorm, I Prevail, The Avett Brothers, Yellowcard and more.

The online-only auction will take place March 12, with proceeds supporting Gibson Gives’ disaster relief efforts and its FirstBank Amphitheater partnership to benefit Williamson County Schools in Tennessee.

More information on the auction, and info on how to register to bid, can be found at juliensauctions.com.