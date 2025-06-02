AD
Mike FM Music News

Guitar signed by Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus sells for $104K at auction

todayJune 2, 2025

Juliens Auctions/Maury Phillips

Items connected to Taylor Swift did well at the recent Music Icons sale hosted by Julien’s Auctions.

A pink guitar signed by Taylor and Miley Cyrus sold for $104,000; it had been estimated to sell for between $6,000 and $8,000. Both singers signed the guitar on Feb. 7, 2009, the night before they teamed up to sing Taylor’s song “Fifteen” at the Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, a dress Taylor wore on the cover of Bliss magazine in 2012 brought in $9,100, a price also above the initial estimate.

Other items that brought in big bucks at the auction included an outfit Britney Spears wore on her 1999 tour, which sold for $11,700; a dress Lady Gaga wore in the film House of Gucci, which went for $5,200; a Bob Mackie design worn by Cher, which sold for $13,000; and a letter Madonna wrote to her college roommate in the late ’70s, which went for $16,250.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

