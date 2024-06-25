AD
National News

Gunman allegedly kills five people, critically injures 13-year-old in shootings at two apartments

todayJune 25, 2024

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev.) — A gunman allegedly killed five people and critically injured a teenager in shootings at two apartments in Nevada, authorities said.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, 57-year-old Erick Adams, before North Las Vegas police announced later on Tuesday that Adams died by suicide.

The shootings unfolded in North Las Vegas on Monday night. Officers responded to the first apartment just after 10 p.m. and found two women — one in her 40s and one in her 50s — both fatally shot, police said.

A third shooting victim, a 13-year-old girl, was also found at the apartment and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

At a nearby apartment, officer found three more shooting victims: two women and one man, all in their 20s, police said. All three were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Police released Adams’ name and photo on Tuesday, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police said they learned of Adams’ location just after 10 a.m. When officers responded, Adams — armed with a gun — fled into a backyard of a home, police said.

“Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide,” police said in a statement.

A potential motive has not been released.

Written by: ABC News

