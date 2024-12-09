Guns N’ Roses announce 2025 world tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

Guns N’ Roses have announced a world tour for 2025.

The headlining outing kicks off with shows in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi on May 23 and May 27, respectively, before heading to Europe.

Openers on the trek include Rival Sons, Public Enemy and the reformed Sex Pistols, featuring original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock alongside vocalist Frank Carter.

Members of GN’R’s Nightrain fan club will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.

Guns N’ Roses have continued to tour consistently since Slash and Duff McKagan﻿ rejoined Axl Rose in 2016. The initial reunion run, the Not in This Lifetime tour, is among the 10 highest-grossing tours of all time.