Guns N’ Roses announce tour of Australia & New Zealand

todayMarch 5, 2026

(L-R) Slash and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Guns N’ Roses announced in February they were headlining the bp Adelaide Grand Final Concert on Nov. 29 in Adelaide, Australia. Now it turns out that while they’re Down Under, they’re going to be playing some other shows, as well.

The “Sweet Child O’ Mine” rockers just announced dates for a tour of Australia and New Zealand, which will have them hitting seven cities. The trek kicks off with the Adelaide show, and then the rockers will visit Townsville, Brisbane, Newcastle, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, before wrapping the tour on Dec. 17 in Auckland, New Zealand.

A presale for the Guns N’ Roses Nighttrain fan club begins Friday. A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at GunsNRoses.com.

Guns N’ Roses is set to launch a North American tour on May 5 in Hollywood, Florida. Their next show is March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

