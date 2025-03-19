Guns N’ Roses announces departure of drummer Frank Ferrer

Courtesy of Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses has announced the departure of their drummer, Frank Ferrer.

The band described Ferrer’s departure as amicable, noting he is the “longest serving drummer in their storied run.”

“The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years,” a statement says, “and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.”

Ferrer joined GNR in June 2006, replacing drummer Brain aka Brian Mantia, who had been with the band since 2000.

So far there’s no word on who’ll be replacing Ferrer behind the drum kit, but GNR will have to find somebody soon. They launch a world tour on May 1 in Incheon, South Korea. A complete list of dates can be found at GunsNRoses.com.