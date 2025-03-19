AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Guns N’ Roses announces departure of drummer Frank Ferrer

todayMarch 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses has announced the departure of their drummer, Frank Ferrer.

The band described Ferrer’s departure as amicable, noting he is the “longest serving drummer in their storied run.”

“The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years,” a statement says, “and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.”

Ferrer joined GNR in June 2006, replacing drummer Brain aka Brian Mantia, who had been with the band since 2000.

So far there’s no word on who’ll be replacing Ferrer behind the drum kit, but GNR will have to find somebody soon. They launch a world tour on May 1 in Incheon, South Korea. A complete list of dates can be found at GunsNRoses.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%