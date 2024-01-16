AD
Rev Rock Report

Guns N’ Roses, blink-182 earn new entries on Spotify’s Billions Club

todayJanuary 16, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Another Guns N’ Roses tune has reached a billion streams on Spotify. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s top five hit “Paradise City” is the band’s latest track to join Spotify’s Billions Club, one of three GNR tunes to reach the milestone.

All three of the band’s Billions Club entries come from their 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” was the first to join the club in June; “Welcome to the Jungle” joined in August.

Released in January 1989, “Paradise City” peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the band’s third top 10 hit from Appetite for Destruction, following “Sweet Child O’ Mine” — the band’s only #1 — and “Welcome to the Jungle,” which went to #7.

And it looks like GNR is close to having one more Billions entry. Their Use Your Illusion I track “November Rain,” currently has over 875 million streams. 

Another new addition to the Billions Club is blink-182’s “All The Small Things” from their third album, Enema of the State, which was released in 1999. The tune, a top 10 hit for the rockers, is their first song to reach the prestigious milestone.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

