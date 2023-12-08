AD
Rev Rock Report

Guns N’ Roses drop new single, “The General”

todayDecember 8, 2023

Geffen Records

Guns N’ Roses have dropped a new single called “The General.”

The “Welcome to the Jungle” outfit previously previewed the track during a November concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It marks the second new GN’R tune of 2023, following the August premiere of “Perhaps.”

You can listen to “The General” now via digital outlets. It’s also being released alongside “Perhaps” on a seven-inch vinyl single.

“The General” and “Perhaps” follow GN’R’s two 2021 singles, “Hard Skool” and “Absurd,” which marked the group’s first new material since reuniting in 2016.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

