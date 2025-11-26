AD
Guns N’ Roses light up Los Angeles sky with drones to celebrate world tour announcement

todayNovember 26, 2025

Guns n’ Roses light up Los Angeles with drone show/ (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk @polkimaging)

Guns N’ Roses announced a new world tour on Monday, and they celebrated the news in a big way.

The “Paradise City” rockers enlisted Sky Elements Drone Shows to stage a 500-drone display above Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles Tuesday to draw attention to the news.

The 12-minute show lit up the city with images from the band’s career, including song titles like “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” an image of Slash’s iconic hat, a gun with a rose shooting out of it, a guitar and more, ending with drones spelling out “Guns N’ Roses” and “2026 World Tour.”

“Sky Elements was honored to be a part of the Guns N’ Roses World Tour announcement,” said Kyle Pivnick, vice president at Sky Elements Drone Shows. “With 500 drones flying over the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, it was an iconic moment, and symbolic to the band’s return to the world stage.”

Guns N’ Roses’ 2026 World tour includes a U.S. leg that runs from July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Sept. 18 in Atlanta. They’ll also play a one-off show in Hollywood, Florida, on May 5 and the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 7.

A presale begins Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time; you can register for access now through Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

