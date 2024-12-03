AD
Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan featured on new Gibson Band song ‘I Can Breathe’

todayDecember 3, 2024

Gibson Records

Guns N’ Roses rockers Slash and Duff McKagan have lent their musical talents to the new single “I Can Breathe” from Gibson Band, described as “a revolving collective of musicians who join together to make music and raise funds and awareness for worthy causes.” 

Duff takes lead vocal and lyrics duties on the song, with Slash handling lead guitar and solos. Both are joined by Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian, who plays piano and rhythm guitar on the track, along with Jota Morelli on drums and Seta Von Gravessen on bass.

“It was such a pleasure to work with Cesar and his whole crew on this tune,” Duff shares. “The musical slant and progressive rock-ness of this huge epic pushed me in a whole new direction.” He notes, “I love a challenge and Cesar killed it! Most importantly, to be of service for mental health issues and awareness is super important to me at this time. Let’s rock!”

Slash adds, “Cesar and Duff came to me with a really cool piece of music. I loved the riff idea, and Duff’s vocal, so I felt right at home on the track.”

“I Can Breathe” is now available via digital outlets.

Also contributing to the project is System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian, whose original painting “They’re Coming” served as inspiration for the song’s cover art.

Released in conjunction with Giving Tuesday, proceeds from the song will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Health through Gibson Gives. In addition to a one-of-a-kind Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar, Serj’s original painting will be auctioned off through Julien’s Auctions, with proceeds going to the same organization.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

