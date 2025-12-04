AD
Gwen Stefani wants to take fans ‘back in time’ with No Doubt Sphere shows

todayDecember 4, 2025

Gwen Stefani performs on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on December 3, 2025 (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Gwen Stefani wants everyone to feel “nostalgic” when they see No Doubt’s show at the Sphere Las Vegas.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, Gwen chatted about reuniting with the band for 18 residency shows kicking off next May.

“I want people to come and make it feel, like, really nostalgic. Like they’re back in time. Like, ‘Remember this? Remember this, guys?’ Like, this is what we did together,” she said.

Gwen adds that she and her bandmates are putting together the set list and that “it’s gonna be so awesome.”

No Doubt had been on hiatus since 2015 before announcing a pair of reunion performances at Coachella 2024. Since then, their only other live performance took place at January’s FireAid benefit concert.

Gwen also performed her new holiday song, “Shake the Snow Globe,” featured in the Prime Video holiday movie Oh. What. Fun.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

